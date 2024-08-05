Ananya Panday takes on content creator role in new film ‘CTRL’

Actress Ananya Panday is poised to take on the role of a content creator in the highly anticipated streaming thriller CTRL. This film, directed by the renowned Vikramaditya Motwane, is set to offer a cutting-edge exploration of the digital world’s impact on contemporary life. CTRL will be Ananya’s second film following Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, continuing her engagement with themes related to the digital sphere. In this new project, she stars alongside Vihaan Samat, portraying a romantic couple who create content for social media platforms.

The narrative of CTRL delves into the complexities of our modern reliance on technology and the broader implications of the digital revolution. Ananya Panday shared her enthusiasm for the film, noting that it is both engaging and thought-provoking. She explained that CTRL challenges viewers to reflect on their own control over their lives amidst the rapid advancement of technology and increasing dependency on digital platforms.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane elaborated on the film’s premise, suggesting that it questions whether we truly control our digital lives or if we are, in fact, being controlled by them. He pointed out that with the growing amount of time people spend on their devices, what was once called screen time has now evolved into screen life. Motwane emphasized that the film’s concept required a cast that embodies this modern digital existence and a platform like Netflix, which is both relevant and influential in today’s media landscape.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi also expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting that CTRL, under Vikramaditya Motwane’s direction, presents a unique and thought-provoking narrative. He noted that the film's creative approach would be reflected in every frame, thanks to the dedicated efforts of both the cast and the crew. Dwivedi looked forward to the collaboration with Netflix and anticipated that the film’s themes would resonate broadly with audiences, given their universal relevance.

Produced by Saffron and Andolan Films, CTRL is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4, promising to offer a fresh and insightful take on the intersection of technology and personal autonomy.