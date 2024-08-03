Janhvi Kapoor teases fans with new poster from her upcoming film ‘Devara’ with Jr NTR

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to hit theaters on September 27th. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with the backing of industry heavyweights like Karan Johar. The technical crew includes some of the finest talents in the industry, such as cinematographer Rathnavelu, choreographer Bosco Martis, art director Sabu Cyril, and editor Sreekar Prasad. The film's music is composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.