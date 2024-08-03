Janhvi Kapoor teases fans with new poster from her upcoming film ‘Devara’ with Jr NTR

In the captivating poster, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR are seen in an enchanting pose against a lush forest backdrop, hinting at a visually stunning sequence. The chemistry between the two actors is palpable, promising a treat for fans and moviegoers alike. Janhvi's post was filled with enthusiasm as she wrote, "The most awaited #DevaraSecondSingle arriving on August 5th." This announcement has sparked excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting more updates on the film.
Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to hit theaters on September 27th. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with the backing of industry heavyweights like Karan Johar. The technical crew includes some of the finest talents in the industry, such as cinematographer Rathnavelu, choreographer Bosco Martis, art director Sabu Cyril, and editor Sreekar Prasad. The film's music is composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.
Janhvi Kapoor's post has garnered widespread attention and engagement, with fans and celebrities alike expressing their excitement in the comments. As the release date for the second single approaches, the buzz around Devara continues to grow, making it one of the most awaited films of the year. With a stellar cast, captivating visuals, and an intriguing storyline, Devara is poised to be a major hit, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences.