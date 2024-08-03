Kalki Koechlin shares delightful on-set moments from ‘Her Song’ and upcoming Tamil film ‘Nesippaya’

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has just wrapped up the first schedule of her highly anticipated international project, Her Song. Throughout this initial phase of filming, Kalki has had a fantastic time, often reflecting on the enjoyable and memorable experiences she encountered. The film, which takes place in France, has seen Kalki deeply engaged in its production, even going the extra mile to help raise funds necessary for the project.

The actress shared her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “Her Song has been an incredible journey. I’ve been speaking with an American accent so frequently that people often assume I’m American. We experienced some really fun moments on set, such as when we lost a flock of sheep in the forest, enlisted every local villager as an extra, and had a humorous protest over tiramisu during lunch. One particularly amusing incident involved me driving around a roundabout seven times because I forgot the traffic rules.”

Kalki Koechlin has been actively sharing delightful glimpses of her French adventure with her social media followers, providing an inside look into her experiences on set. In Her Song, she takes on the role of Olivia, a sharp-witted American-French writer who returns to France to document her grandmother’s life story. The character’s journey involves a deep exploration of her cultural heritage and personal experiences, bridging her past and present.

In addition to Her Song, Kalki is set to appear in the upcoming Tamil film Nesippaya, where she will portray Indira, a lawyer residing in Portugal. Nesippaya is a romantic drama directed by Vishnuvardhan, who is making his return to Tamil cinema with this film. The movie also features actors Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar, promising to be a compelling addition to Kalki’s diverse body of work.