Abhishek Banerjee: Acting shouldn’t become a rich man’s job

However, it’s also the actors who are at the centre of discussions about the rising costs of making a film. As someone who has seen these developments closely, Abhishek feels that the way ahead is simple. “Producers need to have faith in other actors and create a new structure where it's not a star-based system,” he says. “When you are making a film for one person then you have to work according to their choices and opinions.” He feels that it is crucial to give more prominence to the voice of the director as they are the ones bringing a vision to the film. “We need to work on our scripts longer than we do because if it's not on paper, it's not going to be on screen,” he says. “In today’s time, there are many commoners who are making immense efforts to create a 30-second reel on Instagram. That way, we need to work ten times harder to make that two-hour film. We need to be invested. We need to pay good amounts to our writers, directors, and technicians. Making a film is a collective effort and it needs to stay that way.”