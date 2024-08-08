Abhishek Banerjee set to reprise role as Jaffa in Rana Naidu season 2

Rana Naidu, led by powerhouse performers Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, quickly garnered a dedicated following thanks to its intense storyline and compelling characters. The series also features a talented ensemble cast including Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Priya Banerjee, Arjun Rampal, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Produced by Sunder Aaron the show's first season was lauded for its high production values and engaging plot twists.

The series was created by Karan Anshuman, who shares directing duties with Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra. As fans eagerly await the next chapter, the second season promises to raise the stakes even further.