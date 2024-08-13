Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple on mother Sridevi’s 61st birth anniversary, stuns in yellow silk sari

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor paid a poignant tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, on her 61st birth anniversary. Following a family tradition, Janhvi embarked on a pilgrimage to the Tirupati temple, a spiritual journey undertaken by her mother in the past.
Sharing glimpses of her visit on Instagram, Janhvi offered fans a glimpse into her personal life. The first picture showcased the steps leading to the temple, hinting at her traditional practice of climbing the steps on foot as a mark of respect. A precious childhood photo featuring Sridevi and a young Janhvi evoked a wave of nostalgia, reminding fans of their unbreakable bond.
Dressed in a vibrant yellow silk sari, adorned with intricate gold jewellery, Janhvi looked resplendent for the occasion. Her traditional attire was a fitting homage to her mother’s legacy. The artiste captioned the post, "Happy birthday Mumma. I love you."
The late Sridevi, a cinematic icon, left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Her contributions to Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema have solidified her position as a legendary actress. Her untimely demise in 2018 was a profound loss for the nation. However, her legacy lives on through her daughters, who are carrying forward her artistic legacy.
Janhvi has emerged as a promising actress, following in her mother's footsteps. With upcoming projects like Devara: Part 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and her Tamil debut opposite Suriya, she is poised to make a significant mark in the film industry.