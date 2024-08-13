Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple on mother Sridevi’s 61st birth anniversary, stuns in yellow silk sari

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor paid a poignant tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, on her 61st birth anniversary. Following a family tradition, Janhvi embarked on a pilgrimage to the Tirupati temple, a spiritual journey undertaken by her mother in the past.

Sharing glimpses of her visit on Instagram, Janhvi offered fans a glimpse into her personal life. The first picture showcased the steps leading to the temple, hinting at her traditional practice of climbing the steps on foot as a mark of respect. A precious childhood photo featuring Sridevi and a young Janhvi evoked a wave of nostalgia, reminding fans of their unbreakable bond.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow silk sari, adorned with intricate gold jewellery, Janhvi looked resplendent for the occasion. Her traditional attire was a fitting homage to her mother’s legacy. The artiste captioned the post, "Happy birthday Mumma. I love you."