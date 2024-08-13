Khushi Kapoor shares a cute throwback picture ft. mother Sridevi on her 61st birth anniversary

On the occasion of Sridevi’s 61st birth anniversary, the legendary actress’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, took to social media to share a heartwarming throwback picture, encapsulating the essence of their bond.
The image, featuring a young Khushi with her mother and sister Janhvi, evoked a wave of nostalgia and love. The post was a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of the late artiste, whose untimely demise left an irreplaceable void in the Indian film industry.
Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor, also paid tribute to his wife with a heartfelt post. Sharing a portrait of the actress, he expressed his love and longing for her. The post garnered immense love and support from fans and colleagues alike, as they joined in remembering the iconic star.
Sridevi’s contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable. Her versatility as an actress, her ability to effortlessly transition between different genres, and her captivating screen presence have solidified her status as a legend. From the romantic heroine in films like Chandni and Lamhe to the powerful performances in Mr India and Nagina, Sridevi’s repertoire was unmatched.
Her untimely passing in 2018 sent shockwaves through the nation. However, her legacy lives on through her films and the countless fans who continue to cherish her memory. As the world celebrates her life and achievements, Khushi’s heartfelt tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring love and admiration for the legendary actress.