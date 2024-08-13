Khushi Kapoor shares a cute throwback picture ft. mother Sridevi on her 61st birth anniversary

On the occasion of Sridevi’s 61st birth anniversary, the legendary actress’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, took to social media to share a heartwarming throwback picture, encapsulating the essence of their bond.

The image, featuring a young Khushi with her mother and sister Janhvi, evoked a wave of nostalgia and love. The post was a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of the late artiste, whose untimely demise left an irreplaceable void in the Indian film industry.