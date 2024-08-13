Kritika Kamra grateful for role in Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

Actress Kritika Kamra is on cloud nine as she steps into a lead role in the upcoming thriller series Gyaarah Gyaarah alongside Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa. The series is produced by two of India’s most influential and diverse production houses: Sikhya Entertainment, known for its Oscar-winning content, and the renowned Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar.
Expressing her excitement, Kritika shared, “Being part of Gyaarah Gyaarah is a dream come true for many reasons. It’s not just an ordinary thriller—it’s a unique story with multiple layers, involving elements like time travel and multiverses. Every actor dreams of working with Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions, and I feel incredibly lucky to be associated with both."
Kritika also praised the collaboration between Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, calling them ‘incredible forces to reckon with.’ She expressed her gratitude for being chosen to play the female lead in such a complex and ambitious project.
Gyaarah Gyaarah marks a significant addition to Kritika's growing and diverse filmography. She recently appeared in the series Bambai Meri Jaan, produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, and is currently shooting for Matka King, a film under Roy Kapur Films, directed by multiple National Award-winner Nagraj Manjule.
With Gyaarah Gyaarah, Kritika Kamra continues to solidify her presence in the industry, working alongside some of the most esteemed names in Indian cinema.