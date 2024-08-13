Kritika Kamra grateful for role in Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

Expressing her excitement, Kritika shared, “Being part of Gyaarah Gyaarah is a dream come true for many reasons. It’s not just an ordinary thriller—it’s a unique story with multiple layers, involving elements like time travel and multiverses. Every actor dreams of working with Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions, and I feel incredibly lucky to be associated with both."

Kritika also praised the collaboration between Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, calling them ‘incredible forces to reckon with.’ She expressed her gratitude for being chosen to play the female lead in such a complex and ambitious project.