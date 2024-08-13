Manisha Koirala calls Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Bollywood’s ‘best couple’

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala has unequivocally declared Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal the epitome of a perfect Bollywood couple. The heartfelt accolade came after a recent visit to the couple's home, where Manisha was enchanted by the warm, cozy atmosphere they've cultivated.
Sharing a special bond with Richa, forged during their collaboration on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series, Heeramandi, Manisha shared her admiration for the couple on an Instagram post. "Most definitely the best couple in the film fraternity that I hv met! [sic]," she said in the post. Heeramandi writer Moin Beg can also be seen as part of the selfie shared by her.
Her public admiration for the couple is a testament to their growing stature as one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs. The actress's praise, delivered with genuine warmth, underscores the couple's ability to create a harmonious balance between their personal and professional lives.
As Richa and Ali embark on this new chapter of parenthood, with their newborn daughter while continuing to excel in their respective careers, the support of industry stalwarts like Manisha Koirala is invaluable.
Ali is currently reeling in from the success of the third season of Mirzapur, where he was seen returning as the iconic character, Guddu Bhaiya. Richa and Manisha are also enjoying the success and positive reception of Heeramandi as it has become the most watched Indian series on the streaming service Netflix.