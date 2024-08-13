Manisha Koirala calls Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Bollywood’s ‘best couple’

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala has unequivocally declared Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal the epitome of a perfect Bollywood couple. The heartfelt accolade came after a recent visit to the couple's home, where Manisha was enchanted by the warm, cozy atmosphere they've cultivated.

Sharing a special bond with Richa, forged during their collaboration on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series, Heeramandi, Manisha shared her admiration for the couple on an Instagram post. "Most definitely the best couple in the film fraternity that I hv met! [sic]," she said in the post. Heeramandi writer Moin Beg can also be seen as part of the selfie shared by her.