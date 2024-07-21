Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share first glimpse of their newborn daughter; say, ‘We’ve been blessed indeed’

In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal delighted their fans by sharing the first glimpse of their baby girl. The couple, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and well wishes, expressed their sincere appreciation through a touching Instagram post. Although they didn’t reveal their daughter’s face, they shared an endearing photo of her tiny feet.
The couple wrote, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So thank you all for your love and blessings.” This post came shortly after they shared the joyful news of their daughter’s arrival on Thursday.
In a joint statement, they announced, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!”
Recently, the actors posed for a beautiful maternity photoshoot, capturing tender moments between them. In one of the photos, Richa and Ali were seen gently touching her baby bump, while another showed Richa lying down with Ali, both lost in thought. Richa’s post, brimming with love and gratitude, read, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through star lights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat @gulati.kanika.”
She added, “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing, and above all love. Ameen!” Richa turned off comments on this post, stating, “Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted.”
Richa and Ali’s love story began on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their marriage in September 2022 and tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4. They shared their pregnancy news with a joint post that read, “1+1=3,” captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”