Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share first glimpse of their newborn daughter; say, ‘We’ve been blessed indeed’

In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal delighted their fans by sharing the first glimpse of their baby girl. The couple, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and well wishes, expressed their sincere appreciation through a touching Instagram post. Although they didn’t reveal their daughter’s face, they shared an endearing photo of her tiny feet.

The couple wrote, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So thank you all for your love and blessings.” This post came shortly after they shared the joyful news of their daughter’s arrival on Thursday.