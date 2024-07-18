Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome baby daughter

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. In a joint media statement, Richa and Ali confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal,” the couple shared in their statement.

In February, Richa and Ali announced on social media that they were expecting their first child. Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Recently, taking to Instagram, Richa shared a heartwarming visual story. The photographs, captured by photographer and director Rid Burman, offer a glimpse into the couple’s Mumbai home. There, nestled on their sofa, Richa and Ali radiate pure love as they embrace each other. Adding a touch of playful charm, their cat, Kamli, joins the moment, creating a heartwarming family portrait.