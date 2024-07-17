Richa Chadha shares heartwarming pics from maternity shoot with Ali Fazal

An air of anticipation and pure love surrounds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child. The couple is cherishing these final stages of pregnancy, documenting this special time with beautiful intimacy.
Taking to Instagram, Richa shared a heartwarming visual story. The photographs, captured by photographer and director Rid Burman, offer a glimpse into the couple’s Mumbai home. There, nestled on their sofa, Richa and Ali radiate pure love as they embrace each other. Adding a touch of playful charm, their cat, Kamli, joins the moment, creating a heartwarming family portrait.
One image highlights a tender gesture – Ali and Richa's hands forming a heart shape on Richa’s baby bump, partially revealed through her unbuttoned shirt. Another picture showcases Richa, adorned in a floral embroidered shirt, leaning against the wall. A radiant smile graces her face, the very picture of a happy mother-to-be.
Richa’s caption beautifully encapsulates the emotions of this momentous occasion. She pens, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light?” This sentiment, filled with hope and positivity, reflects their excitement about welcoming their child and embarking on this new chapter together.
Adding a touch of protectiveness, Richa has turned off comments for the post. She acknowledges the deeply personal nature of these photographs, sharing, “This is the most private thing I have posted.” Richa and Ali's journey to parenthood is a testament to the power of love and togetherness. As they prepare to welcome their ‘beam of light,’ their joy and anticipation are truly contagious.