Richa Chadha shares heartwarming pics from maternity shoot with Ali Fazal

An air of anticipation and pure love surrounds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child. The couple is cherishing these final stages of pregnancy, documenting this special time with beautiful intimacy.

Taking to Instagram, Richa shared a heartwarming visual story. The photographs, captured by photographer and director Rid Burman, offer a glimpse into the couple’s Mumbai home. There, nestled on their sofa, Richa and Ali radiate pure love as they embrace each other. Adding a touch of playful charm, their cat, Kamli, joins the moment, creating a heartwarming family portrait.

One image highlights a tender gesture – Ali and Richa's hands forming a heart shape on Richa’s baby bump, partially revealed through her unbuttoned shirt. Another picture showcases Richa, adorned in a floral embroidered shirt, leaning against the wall. A radiant smile graces her face, the very picture of a happy mother-to-be.