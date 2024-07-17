Bengaluru-based baker shares snap of Anushka Sharma’s 36th birthday cake ordered by Virat Kohli

Months after the secret was kept under wraps, a sweet story behind Anushka Sharma’s 36th birthday cake has finally emerged. Uthishta Kumar, a baker based in Bengaluru, recently shared on her Instagram a heartwarming encounter with cricketer Virat Kohli.
“When Virat Kohli approached me to bake a cake for Anushka Sharma's birthday, I knew I had to create something special!” Uthishta captioned a photo featuring herself alongside the power couple. The picture also showcased the cake itself – a classic chocolate delight adorned with the message ‘Happy Birthday Mad One.’ Anushka, dressed in a white printed dress, and Virat, sporting a beige t-shirt, beamed with happiness for the camera.
Uthishta's journey, she elaborated, “from baking in my mum's oven over the weekends to making a cake for one of the most accomplished sportsmen of our era,” was a testament to her dedication and passion. She concluded with a toast, “Here's to many more years of baking special cakes for all my wonderful customers!”
This heartwarming revelation adds another layer to the glimpses of Anushka’s birthday celebrations shared earlier. Chef Manu Chandra had posted a picture of the “shiny happy people” enjoying “good food” – a testament to the joyous atmosphere. He also expressed his fondness for the couple's shared love of good food.
Of course, Virat himself had stolen the show on Anushka’s birthday with a heartfelt post. Sharing a series of pictures, he wrote, “I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world [sic]. We love you so much.”