Priyanka Chopra back in LA with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie after wrapping up ‘The Bluff’

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has returned to Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family was recently spotted at the airport, capturing the hearts of fans with their heartwarming interactions.

Priyanka looked effortlessly chic in a grey athleisure outfit, while Nick opted for a casual camouflage tracksuit. Little Malti stole the show with her adorable grey outfit and black and white sneakers. The family’s candid moments, including Priyanka carrying Malti in her arms and playing with her, have melted hearts across social media.