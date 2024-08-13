Priyanka Chopra back in LA with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie after wrapping up ‘The Bluff’

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has returned to Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family was recently spotted at the airport, capturing the hearts of fans with their heartwarming interactions.
Priyanka looked effortlessly chic in a grey athleisure outfit, while Nick opted for a casual camouflage tracksuit. Little Malti stole the show with her adorable grey outfit and black and white sneakers. The family’s candid moments, including Priyanka carrying Malti in her arms and playing with her, have melted hearts across social media.
The actress had recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming action film, The Bluff, in Australia. She shared a heartfelt post expressing her gratitude for the incredible experience and the support of her family and team. Priyanka also gave fans a glimpse into her Australian adventure, sharing pictures and videos of her spending quality time with Nick and Malti, including a heartwarming moment of Malti giving her dad a back massage.
The actress’s ability to balance her demanding career with motherhood has inspired countless fans. Her social media posts offer a glimpse into her personal life, allowing fans to connect with her on a deeper level. As she returns to the United States, anticipation for the release of The Bluff continues to grow.