Abhay Deol to star alongside ‘Elvis’ actress Natasha Bassett in upcoming film

Indian actor Abhay Deol will be seen sharing screen space with Elvis actress Natasha Bassett in the upcoming indie romantic comedy titled Don’t You Be My Neighbor!.

The film will portray an unlikely connection between Jay essayed by Abhay and Emily played by Bassett, who have different perspectives on love and life. As they work through their contrasting beliefs and life experiences, they are challenged to confront their preconceptions and open their hearts to unexpected possibilities, per the synopsis, reports a media report. The film is directed by Harry Grewal and the script is penned by David Lambertson.

“We are excited to bring this lighthearted and thought-provoking story to life. Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett bring their immense talent and dedication to the lead roles, making them perfect for these characters,” Grewal said.

Grewal produces through his Grewal Films International banner alongside production partner Donna Grewal. Raman Palta and Payal Palta produce through their Palta Film Production label and Jason Cherubini is the executive producer.