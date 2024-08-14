Malavika Mohanan opens up about working with Prabhas in ‘The Raaja Saab’

The Raaja Saab team recently thrilled fans with an exciting update, welcoming Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. The announcement, which coincided with Malavika’s 31st birthday, came from the film’s director via a social media post. This news has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans and the film industry alike, eager to see this fresh on-screen pairing. In The Raaja Saab, Malavika will star alongside Prabhas.
During the recent promotions for her upcoming film Thangalaan, Malavika mentioned that The Raaja Saab provided her with the opportunity to explore her artistic potential and showcase her skills to the fullest. She expressed her gratitude for the chance to work alongside Prabhas, noting her significant role in the film, which is written and directed by Maruthi.
“To get a character like that in a film with Prabhas... I am so grateful for a fantastic character. It’s very different from Thangalaan, the complete opposite. I’m very excited for you to see that version of me. Maruthi writes very good female characters,” she says. Although Malavika has been in the film industry for nearly a decade, she is yet to appear in a Telugu movie. “We all know that the Telugu film industry is the biggest right now and it’s crossed Bollywood. It’s on a different level and I wanted to enter the industry with a bang. I was getting a lot of big hero movies, where you play a love interest, appear in a couple of scenes and go. But I wanted movies that allowed me to prove myself as a performer and I will get that chance if I work with a director who can extract that out of me,” she adds.
Produced by People Media Factory, The Raaja Saab also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam, Yogi Babu and others in key roles. The music for the film is being composed by the acclaimed SS Thaman. The Raaja Saab is scheduled to release on April 10, 2025 — in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
