Malavika Mohanan opens up about working with Prabhas in ‘The Raaja Saab’

“To get a character like that in a film with Prabhas... I am so grateful for a fantastic character. It’s very different from Thangalaan, the complete opposite. I’m very excited for you to see that version of me. Maruthi writes very good female characters,” she says. Although Malavika has been in the film industry for nearly a decade, she is yet to appear in a Telugu movie. “We all know that the Telugu film industry is the biggest right now and it’s crossed Bollywood. It’s on a different level and I wanted to enter the industry with a bang. I was getting a lot of big hero movies, where you play a love interest, appear in a couple of scenes and go. But I wanted movies that allowed me to prove myself as a performer and I will get that chance if I work with a director who can extract that out of me,” she adds.