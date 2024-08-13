Rapid fire with Sunny Leone: Indulge gets candid answers to a fun short interview

Sunny Leone’s Tamil film Quotation Gang is set to hit theatres, a role she says she found most challenging; while her show Splitsvilla will also release in Tamil soon. We spoke to the talented actress to understand that language really is no barrier because her love for art speaks louder. As one who has overcome many hurdles, Sunny truly is unstoppable!

We also had a fun rapid-fire session with the artiste. Check it out here:

Rapid fire:

1. One beauty product you can't live without

One beauty product I cannot live without would be lipstick,

2. Your fitness mantra?

Be as healthy as possible. And. Work out as much as possible.