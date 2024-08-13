Rapid fire with Sunny Leone: Indulge gets candid answers to a fun short interview
Sunny Leone’s Tamil film Quotation Gang is set to hit theatres, a role she says she found most challenging; while her show Splitsvilla will also release in Tamil soon. We spoke to the talented actress to understand that language really is no barrier because her love for art speaks louder. As one who has overcome many hurdles, Sunny truly is unstoppable!
We also had a fun rapid-fire session with the artiste. Check it out here:
Rapid fire:
1. One beauty product you can't live without
One beauty product I cannot live without would be lipstick,
2. Your fitness mantra?
Be as healthy as possible. And. Work out as much as possible.
3. Favourite comfort food
Mexican food
4. A cause you are passionate about other than mental health,
I'm very passionate about animals
5. What advice would you give to your younger self?
Don't worry, breathe. You're gonna get through it. It's going to be fine. And keep your chin up.
6. If you could change something about yourself, what would it be?
I would definitely change a little bit of my OCD Ness.
7. One word for people who judge,
you know, one one thing for people who judge, you, keep on judging. It's okay. We all do it.
8. The last you cried, and why? The
Last time I cried? You know what I've found myself lately doing, and this is maybe because I have a family. Sometimes I cry to these cartoon movies because the situations that happen are so sad that's probably something that I, you know, look, I'm getting teary eyed right now.
