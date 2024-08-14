Hina Khan reunites with her hair amid breast cancer battle, shares a heartwarming video

Actress Hina Khan, who is bravely undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, recently shared an emotional video of herself reconnecting with her hair. In the video, Hina reveals a wig made from her own hair, which she finds deeply comforting during this challenging time.

The 36-year-old star, with 20.2 million Instagram followers, posted a Reel showing her wearing the wig attached to a black cap. In the clip, Hina is seen smiling radiantly at the camera, dressed in a white crop top, black-and-white polka dot jacket, and beige trousers.

Alongside the video, Hina wrote a poignant message, “When I was diagnosed, I knew I would lose my hair. I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy and vibrant. I decided to make a wig from my own hair, and it has brought me a sense of comfort. This decision has been empowering, and I’m proud of it. To all the courageous women facing similar battles, I encourage you to consider this approach. It might make the journey a bit easier and help you feel more like yourself.”