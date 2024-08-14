Shahid Kapoor celebrates 15 years of ‘Kaminey’ with a special tribute video

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor marked the 15th anniversary of his action-packed film Kaminey on Wednesday by sharing a montage video featuring memorable moments from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, where he boasts 46.9 million followers, Shahid posted a reel that showcases stills from the film, highlighting his dual roles as Charlie and Guddu. The post was simply captioned, "Fifteen years of Kaminey!"

Fans soon chimed in with their admiration. One fan wrote, "Miss this Shahid. So much better than Kabir Singh," while another urged, "We want a sequel." Another follower praised, "The movie that truly showcased your acting skills!" One fan even declared it "The best Shahid Kapoor movie."

Released in 2009, Kaminey was written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under UTV Motion Pictures. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra and Amole Gupte in key roles. Set in the gritty underworld of Mumbai, the story follows a rivalry between twin brothers—one with a lisp and the other with a stutter—unfolding over a single day.

The movie's soundtrack, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar, became a massive hit. The album, featuring eight tracks, dominated music charts with popular songs like Dhan Te Nan, Fatak, Raat Ke Dhai Baje, and Pehli Baar Mohabbat.