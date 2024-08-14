Vikrant Massey's crime-thriller 'Sector 36’ to have a world premiere showcase at the 15th IFFM

The highly anticipated Netflix film Sector 36 will have its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The crime-thriller, which marks Aditya Nimbalkar's directorial debut and is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is set to release on September 13.

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 delves into the harrowing disappearance of several children from a local slum. The story follows a police officer who clashes with a serial killer as a chilling investigation uncovers dark secrets and unsettling events. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal.

Vikrant shared his excitement about the film’s premiere: “It’s a momentous occasion for me to have our film - Sector 36, have a world premiere at IFFM 2024. It’s an important story that needs to be seen and I can’t wait for the Australian audience and the Indian diaspora to see what we have been able to create.”

Nimbalkar’s directorial vision promises a spine-chilling narrative that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are delighted to present Netflix’s Sector 36 as part of this year’s festival and as part of our spotlight programming. The film’s intense storytelling and powerful performances make it a perfect fit for our audience. We look forward to sharing this gripping experience with our festival-goers and the Australian audience at large”.

Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, the film sees Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana in pivotal roles.