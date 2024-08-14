Mark Zuckerberg gets a statue of wife Priscilla Chan installed in their backyard, shares snaps on social media

Tech titan Mark Zuckerberg has reimagined the concept of romantic gestures. The Meta CEO has commissioned a larger-than-life sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, to grace their backyard. The colossal artwork is the brainchild of renowned artist Daniel Arsham, whose signature blend of architecture, sculpture, and performance art has found a new, canvas in Priscilla.
Zuckerberg, ever the social media savant, unveiled the sculpture on Instagram, playfully referencing the Roman tradition of erecting statues in honour of beloved wives. The post, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, has sent ripples through the digital world, leaving netizens in awe and envy. The image of Priscilla standing beside her sculpted doppelganger is a testament to Zuckerberg’s enduring love and admiration for his partner of over a decade.
Their love story began on a college campus. A chance encounter at a farewell party blossomed into a relationship that has weathered the storms of entrepreneurship and parenthood. Today, as they navigate the complexities of life with three daughters, Zuckerberg’s gesture serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of love.
Social media has been abuzz with reactions, ranging from playful banter to heartfelt admiration. While some users joked about the newfound bar being set impossibly high for husbands worldwide, others expressed genuine appreciation for such a public display of affection. As the world continues to grapple with the implications of this modern-day masterpiece, one thing is clear: Mark has successfully transformed his backyard into a personal art gallery, dedicated to the woman who has been his constant companion on life's journey.