Mark Zuckerberg gets a statue of wife Priscilla Chan installed in their backyard, shares snaps on social media

Tech titan Mark Zuckerberg has reimagined the concept of romantic gestures. The Meta CEO has commissioned a larger-than-life sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, to grace their backyard. The colossal artwork is the brainchild of renowned artist Daniel Arsham, whose signature blend of architecture, sculpture, and performance art has found a new, canvas in Priscilla.

Zuckerberg, ever the social media savant, unveiled the sculpture on Instagram, playfully referencing the Roman tradition of erecting statues in honour of beloved wives. The post, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, has sent ripples through the digital world, leaving netizens in awe and envy. The image of Priscilla standing beside her sculpted doppelganger is a testament to Zuckerberg’s enduring love and admiration for his partner of over a decade.