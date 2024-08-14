Nick Jonas spills the beans on daughter Malti’s career aspirations: We’ll be there to guide her

American popstar Nick Jonas has talked about his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, following in the footsteps of his father and mother, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in choosing careers.

“I mean she could. She’s certainly full of personality,” Nick told in an interview. Talking about his and Priyanka’s journey in showbiz, Nick said that it is a “brilliant industry” but is also a “wild ride”.

“We’ve both been working so long that we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of we’re fortunate to have the kind of careers we have had but it also is a wild ride,” he shared.

The Sucker hitmaker says he and Priyanka will guide their little one, if she needs help. “So, we want her to take her sweet time making that decision and you know we’ll be there to guide her every step in her way if she wants.” Describing his wife Priyanka, Nick said, “She is so beautiful.”