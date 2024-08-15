Arya’s Ironman triumph: From endurance races to film transformations and fitness mantras

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving,” said Albert Einstein. Actor Arya is testimony to the adage. When the Sarpatta Parambarai star is not facing the arc lights or donning the producer’s hat, he is either seen pedalling his way through the alleys of Chennai on his bicycle, egging on his fans en route to follow suit, randonneuring across cities, pumping iron at the gym, gliding through swimming pools and the sea, or running like the wind. Yes, fitness is his forever muse!

The dashing actor, who is giving his fans some major fitness goals, tells us that his tryst with well-being began way back in school when he set the track on fire as an athlete. As he took the plunge into tinsel town, his love for fitness translated to the silver screen, courtesy of his myriad physical transformations for films like Naan Kadavul, Sarpatta Parambarai, and his upcoming project, Mr. X.

Today, Arya wears the proud hat of a super randonneur and fitness influencer as well. And now, he has added yet another feather to his cap with the completion of the Ironman Triathlon, a formidable endurance multi-sport race comprising swimming, running, and cycling. He and his teammates completed the race in a record span of 7 hours, 23 minutes, and 27 seconds in Poland earlier this year in June. The actor opens up about his onerous, albeit thrilling journey in this candid chat with Indulge. Excerpts...

So, what made you take part in the Ironman Triathlon?

We had been planning to participate in the triathlon for a long time now because we have been running and swimming consistently. Since I was preoccupied with my film commitments, we kept putting the plan on the backburner. When we got this opportunity, we decided that it is better late than never.

When did you start preparing for the multi-sport race?

My preparation time was very short — four weeks, to be precise. My biggest challenge was the open-water swim. For someone who swims in a pool, it’s a different ballgame altogether to swim in open waters, as you cannot gauge the depth of the current or waves. Moreover, the range of underwater vision is limited. So, there are high chances of getting apprehensive. My last try at open-water swimming was more than a decade ago. The moment I registered my name for Ironman, I began swimming in the sea in Kovalam. I mustered some confidence and completed 2-4 km in every session. But I must say, I had a lot of fun while doing it. As for cycling, since I am a regular at it, it was just plain sailing. We practised cycling and running together, and we tried a little bit of every other workout. We trained for 4-5 hours every day. So, we were extremely confident that we would finish well ahead of time.

Is there a particular diet that you followed in those last four weeks?

No, but when you are working out for 4-5 hours every day, you have to eat everything, so my diet consists of a little bit of carbohydrates and a lot of protein. You need to consume enough calories to have the energy to exert yourself the next day. You can’t afford to starve, and you can’t be on a specific diet. I had a good, healthy diet.

Ironman Triathlon is a test of endurance. How did you mentally prepare for the event?

I didn’t have to prepare much on that front because I am used to doing 1,500 km of cycling (the actor had successfully completed the gruelling London-Edinburgh-London 1,540 km cycling event with his team in 2022), and hence, I do have mental endurance. When you have cycled for five days at a stretch, you have already built ample mental strength.

In the Ironman Triathlon, the only issue was that we have a cut-off time for swimming and cycling, so you cannot waste transition time from one sport to another. This means there is absolutely no time to rest. The triathlon was more of a sprint, and we had to be wary about not getting injured in the process. When you are training for an event, injuries are likely to happen, especially when you are pushing the envelope with your workout and not consuming the correct diet. Your muscles get strained in the process. When you go for a race like a triathlon, it’s paramount that you pace yourself in a way that you don’t get injured because it’s eight hours of continuous workouts — swimming, cycling, and running.

It would have taken some time to get used to the weather conditions in Poland, isn’t it?

Actually, the weather was quite salubrious because it was much cooler than the climate in Chennai. The only pitfall was that the water was icy cold, and swimming became an arduous task. That temperature is too cold for anyone who hails from Asian countries. Most of the participants skipped swimming because of their fear of open water and the challenges they endured during it. This time around, there was too much current in the water. It was difficult to breathe and quite enervating. I think almost 40 to 50 people backed out of the swim because they couldn’t cope with the current. On the other hand, cycling and running were a walk in the park.

When did the fitness bug bite you?

I was an athlete in school, and when I became an actor, my passion for fitness continued. It has been an integral part of my life, ever since I was a child.

What’s your daily fitness routine like?

I switch between cycling, swimming, and running. I also hit the gym, and do boxing, and yoga. I do not stick to one workout and like to mix them up. But I ensure I move my body one way or the other.

You recently underwent a major transformation for your upcoming movie, Mr. X.

The film is a stylish spy thriller. The director wanted me to be in a particular shape and have a certain body language. I had to look a tad leaner, so my workout regime was completely different from what I did for Sarpatta. It took me almost a year to get into that shape. I enjoy the process of trying different things to get into the skin of a character.

And now you are once again undergoing a transformation for Sarpatta Parambarai sequel?

Yeah, my character in Sarpatta is bulkier and more muscular. I will soon start prepping for it.

How challenging is it to switch from one role to another?

It’s a Herculean task. More than the physical aspect, training your mind is an uphill battle. It’s not easy to convince yourself that you will be spending at least four hours of your day in the gym. You have to push yourself mentally.

What’s your daily diet like?

See, I don’t follow a diet unless I am training for a particular film. I eat everything. Sometimes, I have idli or dosa for breakfast. My diet mostly consists of protein and chicken.

You have now also been called a fitness influencer. How do you find that tag?

It’s good because fitness is not restricted to yourself. It motivates a lot of people. I get inspired by a lot of people, which is why most of my workouts are group and outdoor activities. So that way, we can galvanise each other. Moreover, I feel healthy and refreshed outdoors.

What is your advice to people who want to take the plunge into fitness?

It’s not about the exercise. It’s more about your diet and what you do at the gym or outdoors.

Is there a workout that you and your wife, Sayyeshaa, do together?

Well....we love dancing.

Quick Bytes

Cheat meal indulgence.

I am not strict about my diet.

I love ice cream.

A food that is hard to give up?

I have a sweet tooth. So, sweets!

Your fitness inspiration?

I love football, and Ronaldo is my all-time inspiration.

Your post-workout meal?

Protein before the workout and fruits after.

One fitness regimen that you never miss.

Stretching and yoga because they reduce a lot of injuries. I never miss my yoga session.