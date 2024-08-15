Boman Irani marks Independence Day with Mumbai Police in a heartwarming flag hoisting ceremony

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Bollywood actor Boman Irani raised the Tricolor at his residence on Thursday and shared a touching video with Mumbai police officials who were present for the flag-hoisting ceremony.

In a heartfelt Instagram reel, Boman, dressed in a white kurta pyjama paired with a brown Nehru jacket and matching formal shoes, was seen proudly unfurling the national flag and saluting it. The video captures the actor joyfully posing with the Mumbai police, reflecting the camaraderie of the event.

The actor's Instagram post was captioned: "Honored to celebrate the spirit of freedom on this special day with our nation’s colours flying high. It was truly wonderful to have the police department join us in hoisting the flag, a reminder of the strength, unity, and resilience that make our country extraordinary. Proud to be part of such a remarkable nation. #IndependenceDay."

Fans responded warmly in the comments, with messages such as "Navroz Mubarak...Happy Independence Day," "How lovely," and "Jai Hind."