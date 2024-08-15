From Allu Arjun to Akshay Kumar, stars celebrate Independence Day 2024 with heartfelt wishes
India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today and to mark the occasion Bollywood stars took to social media, spreading a wave of patriotism and heartfelt wishes across the nation. Their messages, filled with love for the country and pride in its achievements, resonated with millions of fans, reminding them of India’s rich heritage and the values that define the nation.
Akshay Kumar, known for his roles in films that celebrate Indian patriotism, was among the first to share his sentiments. Posting a video clip on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy Independence Day, celebrating freedom, pride, and progress.”
Mohanlal also took a moment to express his pride in the nation. He shared an image of the Indian national flag on X, simply captioned, “Happy Independence Day.” His followers were inspired by his understated yet powerful message, which echoed the unity and progress of India.
Pushpa star Allu Arjun also shared an animated image of the national flag with the Red Fort in the background on Instagram, sending his wishes to fellow Indians. He joined a chorus of voices that included Anupam Kher, who took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note in Hindi. Kher’s message, which translated to, “Congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. For our freedom today, there are sacrifices made by many known and unknown people in our past. It is very important to remember them. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat!” was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom.
Sunny Deol posted an image of a smiling child holding the Indian flag. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Happy Independence Day! Love your motherland. Remember those who fought for freedom. Be a good human being. Be a good Indian.”
Anil Kapoor, gearing up for the television premiere of his 2024 release Fighter, shared an animated image of the national flag on his Instagram Stories, adding to the festive spirit.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the official celebrations from the Red Fort, advocating for ‘one nation, one election’ and a ‘secular civil code,’ the collective messages from Bollywood's elite served as a powerful reminder of the unity, pride, and resilience that define India.