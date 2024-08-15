From Allu Arjun to Akshay Kumar, stars celebrate Independence Day 2024 with heartfelt wishes

India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today and to mark the occasion Bollywood stars took to social media, spreading a wave of patriotism and heartfelt wishes across the nation. Their messages, filled with love for the country and pride in its achievements, resonated with millions of fans, reminding them of India’s rich heritage and the values that define the nation.

Akshay Kumar, known for his roles in films that celebrate Indian patriotism, was among the first to share his sentiments. Posting a video clip on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy Independence Day, celebrating freedom, pride, and progress.”