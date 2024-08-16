Celebrating Saif Ali Khan with a look at his top nuanced roles on his birthday

Saif Ali Khan has carved a niche for himself with his diverse and nuanced performances. These roles reflect his versatility as an actor, showing his ability to dive deep into complex characters and bring them to life with authenticity. On the Nawab's birthday, let's revisit some of the characters that left a lasting impact on audiences.
Saif's portrayal of the ruthless and cunning Langda Tyagi is one of his career-defining roles. The character, inspired by Iago from Shakespeare's Othello, showcases Saif in a completely different light. With his impeccable dialect and menacing demeanor, Langda Tyagi became a benchmark for villainous roles in Bollywood.
In Kurbaan, Saif plays Ehsaan Khan, a suave college professor with a hidden agenda. His transformation from a loving husband to a cold-blooded terrorist is chilling. The complexity of Ehsaan's character, balancing love and betrayal, made Saif's performance deeply impactful, leaving audiences in awe.
In Aarakshan, Saif plays Deepak Kumar, a dalit who faces societal discrimination despite his academic brilliance. The film highlights the challenges faced by marginalized communities, and Saif's portrayal of Deepak's inner struggles, pride, and resilience is both powerful and poignant. His chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan, who plays his mentor, adds depth to his character.