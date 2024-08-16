Top 4 Manisha Koirala songs that captured the audiences’ hearts

Manisha Koirala, known for her grace and powerful screen presence, has starred in several iconic songs that continue to be cherished by audiences. We recently saw her deliver a powerful performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. On her birthday, let's revisit three of her most beloved tracks.
Baahon Ke Darmiyaan, composed by Jatin-Lalit, is a deeply romantic and soulful track that showcases Manisha’s tender side. Paired with Salman Khan, Manisha’s subtle yet intense performance in this song conveys the delicate emotions of love and intimacy. The song remains a favourite among romantics and music lovers alike.
Ilu Ilu became an instant hit and is still remembered fondly by fans. This song showed Manisha as a fresh and promising talent. The playful and catchy tune, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, combined with Manisha’s innocent charm, made Ilu Ilu a favourite among audiences. Her on-screen chemistry with Vivek Mushran in this song set the tone for her successful career ahead.
Kehna Hi Kya, composed by AR Rahman, is a timeless classic that highlights Manisha's ethereal beauty and graceful charm. The song, with its soulful melody and poetic lyrics, captures the innocence and purity of first love. Set against the backdrop of a Muslim wedding, Manisha’s portrayal of a young woman falling in love is both tender and powerful, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.
Satrangi Re, another gem composed by AR Rahman, is one of the most visually and musically captivating songs in Indian cinema. The song beautifully captures the complex emotions of love, obsession, and longing. Manisha alongside Shah Rukh Khan, delivers a mesmerising performance against stunning backdrops, making this song unforgettable. Her expressive eyes and subtle movements perfectly complement the song's intense mood.