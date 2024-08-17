Demi Moore pens heartfelt note to daughter Rumer Willis on birthday

A nostalgic throwback photo captured Demi cradling a newborn Rumer, a snapshot of pure maternal love that resonated deeply with fans. The second image, a contemporary monochrome portrait, depicted a grown-up Rumer and her mother in a pose of intimate affection. "Rumer, you will always be my baby! Happy birthday, my love. To a new year beyond measure. I love and adore you!" Demi captioned the post. This visual narrative underscored the enduring strength of their relationship.