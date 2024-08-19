Malala Yousafzai attends Taylor Swift concert in London with husband Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai recently attended Taylor Swift’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. The Nobel laureate, known globally for her advocacy of girls’ education, shared her joy and reflections on social media, offering a glimpse into a momentous occasion that was more than just a night of music.

For Malala, this wasn’t just another event; it was her first ‘proper’ concert experience, which she celebrated in the company of her husband, Asser Malik, and a few close friends. She documented the evening on Instagram, sharing photos from the event and reflecting on the profound impact music has had on her life.

In her post, Malala took her followers back to her childhood in Swat Valley, Pakistan, a time when the Taliban had banned all forms of entertainment, including music and television. It was 2008, and Malala, then just 11 years old, lived in a world where music was silenced, and girls were forbidden from attending school. Yet, amidst the repression, she found solace in the songs of Taylor Swift. She said in her post that one of her fondest memories from that time was singing Swift’s hit song Love Story with her best friend, Moniba.