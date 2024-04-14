Suki Waterhouse reveals the gender of her and Robert Pattinson’s baby during Coachella 2024 performance
Actress and singer Suki Waterhouse who is in a relationship with actor Robert Pattinson, surprised fans at Coachella by revealing her baby’s gender during her performance. The 32-year-old British musician had recently shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram, cradling her newborn wrapped in a blanket.
During her set at the music festival in California, where she performed her latest track Faded, Suki took a moment to share her excitement about the life changes she has experienced. “I can't believe how many amazing people are playing, so many amazing women are playing tonight,” she said. “I don't know if some of you know but I’ve had some pretty big life changes happen recently. I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady.”
Suki had previously opened up about the transformative experience of becoming a mother, describing it as ‘humbling.’ In a series of candid photos on social media, she reflected on the challenges and joys of the postpartum period. “The fourth trimester has been... humbling,” she wrote. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period.”
The announcement of Suki’s pregnancy came during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last November, marking the beginning of her journey into motherhood.