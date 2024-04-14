Gunshots heard outside Salman Khan’s Bandra house, Mumbai police investigates

In a chilling incident, gunshots were heard outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's Bandra residence on Sunday morning at 5 am, stated reports. Two unidentified men on a motorbike sprayed five bullets into the air, one of which struck the first floor of the building where the actor lives, according to Mumbai Police.
Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) unearthed a plot by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to assassinate Salman, citing the actor’s infamous blackbuck poaching case as the motive. The agency had stated that Salman was in the top 10 targets of the gangster.
Police apprehended Bishnoi’s henchman, Sampat Nehra, who had reportedly conducted surveillance on Salman’s residence. These developments prompted Mumbai Police to elevate the actor’s security detail to the highest Y+ category.
However, this hasn’t been the only threat the actor has faced. Last year, on April 11, an email threat was received by the actor. The email, allegedly originating from an Indian student in the UK, triggered the issuance of a lookout circular (LOC) by authorities.
Sunday's pre-dawn attack has reignited concerns about the artiste’s safety. Mumbai Police are currently investigating the incident and searching for the perpetrators, according to reports.