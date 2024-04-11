Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ to grace silver screens on Eid 2025

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a special treat in store for his fans! On the occasion of Eid, he revealed the title and release date of his highly anticipated next film. Get ready for Sikandar, hitting theatres nationwide on Eid 2025!
The film will be directed by the acclaimed AR Murugadoss, known for blockbusters like Ghajini and Holiday. Production duties fall on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.
Taking to social media, Salman extended warm wishes to his fans for Eid and encouraged them to catch Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan on the big screen this year. In a playful message, he said, “This Eid, watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, and next Eid, meet Sikandar... Wishing you all Eid Mubarak! (#SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss).”
This collaboration marks a reunion for Salman and Murugadoss, who previously wrote the script for the 2014 film Jai Ho (a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin). Salman was recently seen in Tiger 3, continuing his popular Tiger franchise. While rumours swirl about his next project, The Bull directed by Vishnuvardhan, an official announcement is still pending. Fans can also look forward to the highly anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan, where he’ll share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan.