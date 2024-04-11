Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ to grace silver screens on Eid 2025

This collaboration marks a reunion for Salman and Murugadoss, who previously wrote the script for the 2014 film Jai Ho (a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin). Salman was recently seen in Tiger 3, continuing his popular Tiger franchise. While rumours swirl about his next project, The Bull directed by Vishnuvardhan, an official announcement is still pending. Fans can also look forward to the highly anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan, where he’ll share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan.