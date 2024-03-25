Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and more light up Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party

Politician Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties are a phenomenon in B-town. The who’s who of the Hindi film industry attend Iftar parties making it one of the biggest bashes for the year.

On Sunday, the politician, who recently joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of NCP, hosted an Iftar party and Bollywood swarmed to the 5-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai, where it was hosted.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, arrived at the Iftar party and cut his birthday cake at the venue. He was seen dressed in a teal-coloured sherwani.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3, walked into the event around 8:00 pm. He attended the event with his father, the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan of Salim-Javed.

While Salman kept his sartorial choice simple with a grey-coloured sherwani, Salim kept it casual.

Television actor Karan Kundrra too arrived at the event with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also seen at the event after a recent controversy surrounding him and Elvish Yadav.

Another Bigg Boss former contestant Shehnaaz Gill was also seen at the event dressed in a gown with sheer sleeves.