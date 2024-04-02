Salman Khan turned bartender at Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima’s wedding, here is why Rishi Kapoor asked him to stop

In a surprising revelation on the inaugural episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor dropped a bombshell about his sister Riddhima Kapoor’s wedding back in 2006. The tidbit? None other than Bollywood megastar Salman Khan donned the hat of a bartender for the occasion.
According to Ranbir, Riddhima, a die-hard Salman fan in her youth, plastered her room with posters of the star. Little did she know that her childhood idol would later be mixing drinks at her wedding. Host Kapil Sharma couldn’t resist revisiting this amusing memory, prompting Riddhima’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, to chime in with recollections.
“Salman Khan serving liquor to everybody!” Neetu reminisced. “People came to us and complained that the alcohol is over. Rishi couldn’t believe it since he brought a lot of booze. It turned out that guests were throwing away their liquor only so that Salman Khan can serve them more. Rishi then went to him and shooed him off.”
Riddhima, now a prominent fashion designer, tied the knot with Delhi businessman Bharat Sahni. The couple shares a daughter named Samara, who celebrated her twelfth birthday recently. Interestingly, Riddhima is set to step into the world of screens with an upcoming reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.
The connection between Salman and the Kapoor family doesn't end there. Salman has shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in the 2002 rom-com Yeh Hai Jalwa and made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's debut film, the 2007 romantic saga Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
When asked about his childhood idol on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir surprised many by naming Sanjay Dutt instead of Salman, a choice that adds an ironic twist considering he later portrayed Dutt in the biopic Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani in 2018.