Ranbir Kapoor to gift Raha new ₹250 cr bungalow, making her the youngest and richest star kid in Bollywood

Recently, actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together at their soon-to-be constructed bungalow at Bandra in Mumbai. As per a media report, the actor will name the bungalow in the name of Raha, their one-year-old daughter. This will make Raha the youngest and richest star kid in Bollywood.

Notably, this will also make the bungalow the most expensive one in the tinsel town, even costlier than SRK's 'Mannat' and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jalsa'. A source close to the couple told a publication, "Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than ₹ 250 crore once it’s all done," adding, "Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than ₹60 crore."