Orry brings his infectious energy to Sohail Khan’s Eid party, poses for a hilarious pic with Salman Khan

Social media star Orry (Orhan Awatramani) brought his signature pose and infectious energy to Sohail Khan’s Eid party on Thursday night. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Orry shared a glimpse into his star-studded evening, captioning the post “All about last night. Eid Mubarak.”
Among the highlights was a picture-perfect moment with Salman Khan himself, proving Orry rubbed shoulders with Bollywood royalty. In the snap Orry, dressed in a pastel kurta, can be seen posing in front of Salman who stood with his back turned towards the camera. What made the pictiure memorable was Orry's hilarious expressions.
The party wasn’t just about Salman though. Orry’s social media album also featured friendly encounters with Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma.
This year's Eid festivities lacked a Salman film release, a tradition almost as anticipated as the holiday itself. But fear not, fans! Salman took to Instagram to announce a blockbuster return for Eid 2025. He’s teaming up with director AR Murugadoss (known for the action-packed Ghajini) for a project titled Sikandar.
Salman's Instagram post also acknowledged this year’s Eid releases. Announcing his upcoming project, the star captioned the post, “This year watch Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Maidaan and next year meet Sikandar. Wish you all a Happy Eid.”
Orry, a fixture on the Mumbai party scene, recently made a splashy debut on Koffee With Karan 8. During his appearance, he discussed his unique brand strategy, his comeback from a self-proclaimed ‘downfall,’ and even the existence of his three doppelgangers!
With his latest Instagram stories, Orry reminds us that he’s not just a social media darling, but also has connections in the highest echelons of Bollywood. And with Salman promising a big-screen return next Eid, moviegoers everywhere have something exciting to look forward to.