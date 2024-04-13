Ram Charan receives an honorary doctorate from Vels University

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in RC 16 and RC 17, received an honorary doctorate in literature from the Vels University in Chennai on Saturday.

The actor was also the chief guest at the university's graduation ceremony. The university took to X, erstwhile Twitter, on Saturday and shared pictures from the event.

They wrote in the caption, "Thiru. Ram Charan, Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, receiving an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from Vels University at their 14th Annual Convocation (sic).”

Sharing the photo from the convocation, the actor wrote, "Happy to receive my honorary doctorate from Vels University! Grateful to the people of Chennai and to everyone who’s been a part of my journey. Here’s to more dreams and achievements together! #velsuniversity."