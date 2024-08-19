Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta, shares a sweet note for her late brother on Raksha Bandhan

The nation paused to remember the late Bollywood luminary, Sushant Singh Rajput, as his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, paid a poignant tribute on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The beloved actor, whose untimely demise sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, continues to be deeply cherished by millions.

Shweta, in a heartfelt social media post, celebrated her brother's life and enduring legacy. Sharing a montage of cherished memories and fan tributes, she eloquently expressed her profound love and admiration for Sushant. The actress emphasized not only his exceptional talent as an actor but also his remarkable qualities as a compassionate human being.

Sushant's journey from television to the silver screen was marked by exceptional performances that resonated with audiences across generations. His portrayal of Manav in the iconic TV series Pavitra Rishta" earned him immense popularity, while his cinematic ventures, including the critically acclaimed M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, solidified his position as a versatile actor.