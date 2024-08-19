Last-minute dessert recipes to impress your siblings on Raksha Bandhan

Siblings coming home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with you? Whip up these simple desserts taking a cue from Chef Ranveer Brar and leave them impressed!
Choco-elaichi peda
· Hershey’s Chocolate flavored Syrup- 150 ml -
· Marie biscuit - 300 gm
· Condensed milk - 150 ml
· Cardamom powder - 1 tsp
· Desiccated coconut- 50 gm
· Sliced pistachios- 10 gm
· Clarified butter, for moulding
Method:
Take a food processor and crush marie biscuits finely.
Add the crushed biscuit to a mixing bowl and pour the chocolate flavoured syrup, condensed milk and cardamom powder.
Mix the ingredients thoroughly to form dough.
Apply butter or ghee on your palms and divide the mixture into equal small portions.
Form smooth round balls; flatten them to resemble a peda.
Refrigerate and use.
Strawberry flavoured mint sorbet
Ingredients:
· Ice- 2 -3 cups
· Hershey’s Strawberry Flavored Syrup – 1 cup
· Orange juice freshly squeezed-3 tablespoons
· Pink Himalayan salt-⅛ teaspoon
· Fresh mint for garnish
Method:
Pour one cup of Hershey’s Strawberry Flavored Syrup into the blender.
Add ice and freshly squeezed orange juice.
Sprinkle pink Himalayan salt over it.
Blend the mixture well.
Scoop the mixture into an airtight container, cover it well and freeze for 4-5 hours
Once it’s frozen, scoop and serve with a fresh sprig of mint!