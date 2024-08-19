Recipes

Last-minute dessert recipes to impress your siblings on Raksha Bandhan

If your sibling has a sweet-tooth, here's your chance to win them over to your side!
Siblings coming home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with you? Whip up these simple desserts taking a cue from Chef Ranveer Brar and leave them impressed!

Choco-elaichi peda

·        Hershey’s Chocolate flavored Syrup- 150 ml -

·        Marie biscuit - 300 gm

·        Condensed milk - 150 ml

·        Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

·        Desiccated coconut- 50 gm

·        Sliced pistachios- 10 gm

·        Clarified butter, for moulding

Method:

  • Take a food processor and crush marie biscuits finely.

  • Add the crushed biscuit to a mixing bowl and pour the chocolate flavoured syrup, condensed milk and cardamom powder.

  • Mix the ingredients thoroughly to form dough.

  • Apply butter or ghee on your palms and divide the mixture into equal small portions.

  • Form smooth round balls; flatten them to resemble a peda.

  • Refrigerate and use.

Strawberry flavoured mint sorbet

Ingredients:

·        Ice- 2 -3 cups

·        Hershey’s Strawberry Flavored Syrup – 1 cup

·        Orange juice freshly squeezed-3 tablespoons

·        Pink Himalayan salt-⅛ teaspoon

·        Fresh mint for garnish

Method:

  • Pour one cup of Hershey’s Strawberry Flavored Syrup into the blender.

  • Add ice and freshly squeezed orange juice.

  • Sprinkle pink Himalayan salt over it.

  • Blend the mixture well.

  • Scoop the mixture into an airtight container, cover it well and freeze for 4-5 hours

  • Once it’s frozen, scoop and serve with a fresh sprig of mint!

