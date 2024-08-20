Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, granted official permission to drop ‘Pitt’ from her surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has officially dropped her father’s surname. The 18-year-old’s petition to legally change her name was approved on August 19, according to reports.

Shiloh’s decision to adopt her mother's surname comes after a period of reflection and personal growth, stated sources. The process, initiated in May when she turned 18, encountered a brief delay due to an administrative error in the background check. Despite the setback, the teenager persevered, and the court ultimately granted her request.

California law mandates a month-long publication of the name change intention in a local newspaper before the petition can be approved. Shiloh complied with this requirement, signalling her determination to embark on this new chapter.

While the decision to drop her father’s surname is undoubtedly a personal one, it has inevitably sparked speculation and media attention. A source close to Brad expressed the actor’s disappointment over the matter, emphasising his love and longing for his children.

Shiloh's journey mirrors the paths taken by her older siblings, who have also distanced themselves from their father in recent years.