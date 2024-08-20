John Abraham reveals SRK gifted him a motorcycle after the success of ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham has once again revealed an intriguing anecdote about his camaraderie with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. The two actors, who shared screen space in the blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan, have developed a strong bond, marked by mutual admiration and respect.

In a recent interview, John shared a hilarious incident about the aftermath of Pathaan’s resounding success. While the entire industry was basking in the film’s glory, John, surprisingly, opted for an early night. This unexpected move prompted Shah Rukh to inquire about his unusual behaviour. In a playful exchange, John revealed his desire for a motorcycle, a wish that was promptly fulfilled by the generous superstar.

“My last film Pathaan was with him. I remember there was a success party after the film's release, and Shah Rukh was like, ‘Come on John, let’s party! Apni picture chal rahi hai. Achha opening mila hai. Maine bola nahi mujhe sona hai. ‘Kya, sona hai?’ ‘Han, mujhe sona hai.’ Toh unhone bola kya chahiye tumhe? Maine bola ek motorcycle de do bas. Toh unhone mujhe motorcycle gift ki. Main khush ho ke gaya ghar. (Our film is doing well. It's got a good opening. I said no, I've to sleep. ‘What, you’ve to sleep?' ‘Yes, I’ve to sleep.' So he asked me, ‘What do you want?’ I said just gift me a motorcycle. So, he gifted me one. I went home happy),” he said.

The duo’s on-screen chemistry in Pathaan was widely appreciated, with John’s portrayal of the antagonist adding depth to the narrative. Earlier, John had expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh’s talent and personality during an appearance on a talk show. He described the veteran actor as a combination of intelligence, care, and cuteness, highlighting their strong bond.

As John gears up for his next film, Tehran, and Shah Rukh prepares for the release of King, fans eagerly await their potential on-screen reunion.