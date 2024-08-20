Vedang Raina sings ‘Phoolon ka Taaron Ka’ for ‘Jigra’ co-star Alia Bhatt on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

The upcoming film Jigra is set to bring together the fresh talent of Vedang Raina and the brilliance of Alia Bhatt. The duo, who portray siblings in the Vasan Bala directorial, recently showcased their off-screen camaraderie with a heartwarming Instagram live session.
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Vedang serenaded Alia with a soulful rendition of Phoolon Ka Taron Ka... from the iconic film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The song, a timeless ode to sibling love, resonated deeply with the on-screen brother-sister duo. Alia’s infectious laughter and enthusiastic applause added a touch of warmth to the already heartwarming moment.
As the wrap of Jigra approached, Vedang shared a heartfelt post expressing his gratitude for the experience. He described the film as a transformative journey, acknowledging the character’s profound impact on him. The film is slated for a September 27 release.
In a recent interview, Vedang openly expressed his admiration for Alia’s acting prowess, describing her as the polar opposite of his style. He lauded her ability to effortlessly immerse herself in a character, often delivering exceptional performances in a single take.
“She's the polar opposite of me as an actor, and honestly, it's so confusing! Watching her, it's clear she's brilliant and makes a significant impact. I come in with extensive preparation, setting the mood with my playlist and sitting in a corner, immersing myself in the scene. Then, Alia arrives, and bam! She nails it in the first take, and I'm left amazed. She gets into character instantly, everything is sharp and precise. It's a testament to her professionalism after spending years in the industry. I've learned so much from her-lessons that are hard to quantify but are absorbed subconsciously. It's incredible how much you can gain from observing someone you admire,” he was quoted as saying.