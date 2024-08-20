Vedang Raina sings ‘Phoolon ka Taaron Ka’ for ‘Jigra’ co-star Alia Bhatt on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

In a recent interview, Vedang openly expressed his admiration for Alia’s acting prowess, describing her as the polar opposite of his style. He lauded her ability to effortlessly immerse herself in a character, often delivering exceptional performances in a single take.

“She's the polar opposite of me as an actor, and honestly, it's so confusing! Watching her, it's clear she's brilliant and makes a significant impact. I come in with extensive preparation, setting the mood with my playlist and sitting in a corner, immersing myself in the scene. Then, Alia arrives, and bam! She nails it in the first take, and I'm left amazed. She gets into character instantly, everything is sharp and precise. It's a testament to her professionalism after spending years in the industry. I've learned so much from her-lessons that are hard to quantify but are absorbed subconsciously. It's incredible how much you can gain from observing someone you admire,” he was quoted as saying.