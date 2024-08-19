Sara Ali Khan shares heartwarming Raksha Bandhan photos with Ibrahim, Jeh, and family

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family in style, sharing heartwarming photos on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen performing aarti and tying rakhi on her younger brother Ibrahim, who looks stylish in a white shirt and black jeans. Another image captures Sara tying rakhi on her half-brother Jeh, dressed in a blue kurta and white pajama, while sitting on his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan's lap.

The family photo also includes Sara, Ibrahim, their father Saif Ali Khan, and aunt Soha Ali Khan, with Kareena in a vibrant pink suit. Sara's caption reads, "Happy Raksha Bandhan," and she also shared in her Instagram Stories that she missed Tim, Inni, and Saba Pataudi but tied their rakhis in spirit. She wrote, "Missed Tim & Inni & Saba Pataudi... But we tied each other your Rakhis".

Saif Ali Khan, Sara’s father, is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. He was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he has Sara and Ibrahim. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has sons Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and has since appeared in films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, and Murder Mubarak. Her latest project is Ae Watan Mere Watan, available on Amazon Prime Video, and she has upcoming films including Metro... In Dino, Sky Force, and Eagle.