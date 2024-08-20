Madonna shares snaps from her 66th birthday bash in Italy, poses with her children

The birthday celebration, which took place in an amphitheatre, was a star-studded affair with over 30 guests in attendance. The festivities coincided with Rocco Ritchie’s birthday, adding an extra layer of joy to the occasion.

Social media erupted with admiration and love for the iconic singer and her family. Fans praised Madonna’s timeless beauty and expressed their delight at seeing the entire family together. The image has quickly become a viral sensation, capturing the hearts of millions around the world.

As Madonna continues to defy age and expectations, this intimate family portrait serves as a reminder of the enduring power of love and togetherness. It’ a moment frozen in time, a testament to the singer's ability to balance her extraordinary career with the joys of motherhood.