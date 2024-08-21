Akshay Oberoi and Samreen Kaur team up for period mystery music video 'Harjai'

Akshay Oberoi and Samreen Kaur are all set to enthrall audiences with their latest collaboration in the upcoming music video Harjai. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Georgia, Harjai is a period mystery with a musical twist, promising a captivating blend of stunning visuals and soulful melodies.

The song features vocals of Afsana Khan, known for her deep and emotive singing style. The music is composed by the renowned Jaani, while the project is directed by the acclaimed Taani Tanvir. The team is bringing together their expertise to create a music video that stands out both visually and musically.