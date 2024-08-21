Akshay Oberoi and Samreen Kaur team up for period mystery music video 'Harjai'

Akshay Oberoi and Samreen Kaur are all set to enthrall audiences with their latest collaboration in the upcoming music video Harjai. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Georgia, Harjai is a period mystery with a musical twist, promising a captivating blend of stunning visuals and soulful melodies.
The song features vocals of Afsana Khan, known for her deep and emotive singing style. The music is composed by the renowned Jaani, while the project is directed by the acclaimed Taani Tanvir. The team is bringing together their expertise to create a music video that stands out both visually and musically.
For Akshay Oberoi, Harjai marks a new chapter in his journey with music videos. Although he is no stranger to this medium, this is his first time working with this particular team. Speaking about his experience, Oberoi shared his excitement, "I am thrilled to be part of Harjai. The opportunity to work with such a talented team, including Samreen Kaur, Afsana Khan, Taani Tanvir and Jaani, is truly exciting. The song itself is beautiful, and shooting in Georgia has been an incredible experience. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've created together."
Music enthusiasts and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Harjai. Harjai is expected to be a visual and auditory treat, showcasing the best of what this talented team has to offer.