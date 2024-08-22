Celebs

Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with in-laws and Lakshya Sen in Mumbai

The intimate gathering, captured in photos shared by a fan page on X, showcased the actress’ close bond with her family
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently enjoyed a heartwarming family dinner with her in-laws and renowned badminton player Lakshya Sen, at a popular Mumbai eatery. The intimate gathering, captured in photos shared by a fan page on X, showcased the actress’ close bond with her family.

Deepika dined alongside her husband Ranveer Singh’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, and her sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani. Joining the family was Lakshya, a rising star in the world of badminton who was once coached by Deepika’s legendary father, Prakash Padukone.

As Deepika and Ranveer prepare to welcome their first child in September, this family dinner offered a much-needed respite from their busy schedules. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February, sharing the exciting news with their fans on Instagram. The couple’s anticipation for their new arrival is palpable, and their fans are eagerly awaiting updates on their journey.

On the work front, Deepika has been keeping busy with several high-profile projects. She recently starred in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Before that, she captivated audiences with her performance in the action-packed Fighteropposite Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Looking ahead, Deepika has several exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop universe film, Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.

