Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with in-laws and Lakshya Sen in Mumbai

As Deepika and Ranveer prepare to welcome their first child in September, this family dinner offered a much-needed respite from their busy schedules. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February, sharing the exciting news with their fans on Instagram. The couple’s anticipation for their new arrival is palpable, and their fans are eagerly awaiting updates on their journey.

On the work front, Deepika has been keeping busy with several high-profile projects. She recently starred in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Before that, she captivated audiences with her performance in the action-packed Fighteropposite Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Looking ahead, Deepika has several exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop universe film, Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.