From Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to Prabhas’ Raja Saab: Rohit Pathak to star in major upcoming projects

Actor Rohit Pathak, acclaimed for his role as a gangster-turned-taxi driver in the ZEE5 series Gyaarah Gyaarah, is set to continue his varied and dynamic career with a lineup of exciting new projects. After receiving praise for his portrayal of Shamshera in Gyaarah Gyaarah, Pathak is preparing for several high-profile releases.

He will next appear in the Telugu pan-India film Raja Saab, a horror-comedy starring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt. Additionally, Pathak has been casted in an untitled action drama directed by Bobby, featuring Balakrishna.

In the Kannada film industry, Pathak will take on the role of an antagonist in Martin, directed by AP Arjun and starring Dhruva Sarja. The film, slated for release on October 11, promises to showcase Pathak's compelling performance.

Pathak's forthcoming projects also include collaborations with Maddock Films. He will star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, and in Diler, a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Moreover, he is set to work on Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai, directed by Satyajeet Mishra, and the web series Clue, directed by James Anthony, a former associate choreographer to Ganesh Acharya.

Pathak expresses enthusiasm for his upcoming roles, stating, “These projects will truly highlight my versatility and range as an actor. I’m always excited to embrace challenging roles across different languages and genres.”

Reflecting on his character in Gyaarah Gyaarah, Pathak explains, “My character has a dark past as a mafia figure, which he managed to escape to start a new life as a taxi driver. He works tirelessly to provide a good life and education for his daughter. However, as time goes on, his past resurfaces, pulling him back into the life he thought he had left behind. He finds himself torn between his current peaceful existence and the gravity of his past, struggling to navigate the complexities of his situation.”