Patralekhaa reacts to getting bothered by pregnancy rumours, says, ‘Now I don't care about all these things’

Bollywood actress Patralekhaa, wife of Rajkummar Rao, has opened up about the constant speculation surrounding her pregnancy. In an interview, she admitted that the persistent rumours did bother her initially, but she has since learned to ignore the online chatter.

“How many times has it happened that I was having bloating, but people feel that I am pregnant?” Patralekhaa said. “Now who will explain to those people that there are some days in the month when one does not feel good.”

She added, “Earlier I used to be troubled by these things but then I stopped reading all the comments of people. Now I don't care about all these things. I post photos but don’t read comments.”

Patralekhaa emphasised that she is happy with her body and the way she looks. She revealed that there were times when she felt overwhelmed by the constant scrutiny and decided to stop reading comments altogether. “I just look at my photographs and move on to the next one,” she said.

The actress also shared that she has a good relationship with the paparazzi and often requests them not to click her when she feels uncomfortable. They have always respected her wishes. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated for over a decade, tied the knot in November 2021. Their wedding was a private affair attended by close friends and family.