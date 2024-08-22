Taapsee Pannu reveals that she has never seen her husband Mathias Boe play live, says, ‘It’s incredibly stressful’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu made a special appearance at the Paris Olympics to support her husband, Mathias Boe, who was coaching the men’s doubles badminton team. In an interview, Taapsee revealed a surprising reason why she had never watched her husband play live until now.

“This might be the last Olympics that Mathias is a part of, so I wanted to seize this opportunity,” she said. “I’ve never watched him play live because it's incredibly stressful. Every point counts, and the game is too fast-paced for me to handle. But now that he’s coaching, it’s less intense, and I thought this was the perfect time to be there.”

Taapsee also addressed concerns about potential online trolling if her husband’s team were to lose. Similar to the criticism faced by Anushka Sharma for her husband Virat Kohli’s performance, Taapsee has become accustomed to negative comments. “I’ve realized that no matter what I do, I'll always face trolls,” she explained. “I believe that being trolled means I'm relevant. If people are taking the time to criticize me, it shows that I'm making an impact.”

Taapsee’s presence at the Paris Olympics not only demonstrated her unwavering support for her husband but also highlighted the challenges faced by athletes’ partners in the public eye. Her candid remarks about the pressures of watching a loved one compete and her resilience in the face of online negativity offer a glimpse into the personal side of professional sports.