Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai, fuels speculations about ‘Jee Le Zara’

Fans took to social media to express their excitement and share their theories about Priyanka's visit. Some speculated that she might be in Mumbai to shoot for Jee Le Zaraa, while others suggested that she was in the city for a short visit to see her family.

Priyanka recently wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie The Bluff in the Caribbean. The film, directed by Frank E Flowers, also stars Karl Urban and follows the story of a former female pirate who must protect her family from the consequences of her past.

In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in the action-comedy Heads of State alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. While fans eagerly await updates on Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka's return to Mumbai has undoubtedly generated excitement and anticipation for her upcoming projects.