Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai, fuels speculations about ‘Jee Le Zara’

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made a surprise visit to Mumbai on Friday morning, sparking rumours about her upcoming projects. Fans were thrilled to see the actress at the airport, where she was greeted with cheers and applause.
Priyanka looked stylish in a floral outfit and casually interacted with the paparazzi before heading to her car. Her unexpected arrival immediately sparked speculation about her potential involvement in the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa.
Fans took to social media to express their excitement and share their theories about Priyanka's visit. Some speculated that she might be in Mumbai to shoot for Jee Le Zaraa, while others suggested that she was in the city for a short visit to see her family.
Priyanka recently wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie The Bluff in the Caribbean. The film, directed by Frank E Flowers, also stars Karl Urban and follows the story of a former female pirate who must protect her family from the consequences of her past.
In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in the action-comedy Heads of State alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. While fans eagerly await updates on Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka's return to Mumbai has undoubtedly generated excitement and anticipation for her upcoming projects.